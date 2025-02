Vivriti Capital standalone net profit rises 18.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.66% to Rs 334.55 crore

Net profit of Vivriti Capital rose 18.55% to Rs 48.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 41.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.66% to Rs 334.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 266.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.334.55266.2373.3275.6368.6960.5865.1855.7948.7641.13

