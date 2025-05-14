Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.15% to Rs 449.79 croreNet profit of Mafatlal Industries declined 30.27% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.15% to Rs 449.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 764.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.75% to Rs 98.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.06% to Rs 2807.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2078.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
