Chemplast Sanmar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 54.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Chemplast Sanmar reported to Rs 54.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 31.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.53% to Rs 1150.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1050.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 110.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 158.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 4346.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3922.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

