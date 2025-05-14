Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Duroply Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Duroply Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 25.92% to Rs 106.35 crore

Net profit of Duroply Industries reported to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.92% to Rs 106.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 669.31% to Rs 7.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 371.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 323.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales106.3584.46 26 371.79323.42 15 OPM %4.981.41 -4.563.69 - PBDT3.44-1.25 LP 10.504.71 123 PBT2.20-2.26 LP 5.821.01 476 NP2.73-1.23 LP 7.771.01 669

