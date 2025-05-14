Panache Digilife reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.68% to Rs 60.08 crore

Net profit of Panache Digilife reported to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 60.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1152.73% to Rs 6.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.27% to Rs 116.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

60.0854.78116.1196.545.867.149.096.373.324.498.514.773.044.267.423.882.26-0.216.890.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News