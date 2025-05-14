Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Platinum Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Platinum Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.11% to Rs 96.51 crore

Net profit of Platinum Industries declined 40.02% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.11% to Rs 96.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.88% to Rs 49.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.36% to Rs 392.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 264.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales96.5180.35 20 392.26264.39 48 OPM %8.4918.81 -14.7223.11 - PBDT10.2015.77 -35 72.0861.32 18 PBT8.9215.01 -41 67.9758.40 16 NP6.3710.62 -40 49.8043.73 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chemplast Sanmar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 54.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Duroply Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

VCU Data Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

HP Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 24.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story