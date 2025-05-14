Platinum Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.11% to Rs 96.51 crore

Net profit of Platinum Industries declined 40.02% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.11% to Rs 96.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.88% to Rs 49.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.36% to Rs 392.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 264.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

