Japanese markets edge down as yen rallies

Weak Japanese industrial output and core machinery data also weighed on sentiment and offset expectations of upcoming election-driven tax cuts.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.65 percent at 53,583.57, extending losses for a third straight day. The broader Topix index finished marginally lower at 3,656.40. Semiconductor-related stocks and automakers led losses after recent sharp gains.
