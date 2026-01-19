Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets edge down as yen rallies

Japanese markets edge down as yen rallies

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets fell notably as the yen rallied on safe haven demand due to rising geopolitical tensions over Greenland.

Weak Japanese industrial output and core machinery data also weighed on sentiment and offset expectations of upcoming election-driven tax cuts.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.65 percent at 53,583.57, extending losses for a third straight day. The broader Topix index finished marginally lower at 3,656.40. Semiconductor-related stocks and automakers led losses after recent sharp gains.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

