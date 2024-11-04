Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 1.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.26% to Rs 347.31 crore

Net profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) rose 1.76% to Rs 23.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.26% to Rs 347.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 326.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.347.31326.8415.9416.8351.6243.4938.9331.6123.7723.36

