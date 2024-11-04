Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 4.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.97% to Rs 6899.66 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 4.05% to Rs 1612.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1549.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 6899.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6766.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6899.666766.6399.4599.501613.741552.021612.651549.871612.651549.87

