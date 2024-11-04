Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 4.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.97% to Rs 6899.66 croreNet profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 4.05% to Rs 1612.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1549.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 6899.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6766.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6899.666766.63 2 OPM %99.4599.50 -PBDT1613.741552.02 4 PBT1612.651549.87 4 NP1612.651549.87 4
