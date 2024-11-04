Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 4.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 4.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.97% to Rs 6899.66 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 4.05% to Rs 1612.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1549.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 6899.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6766.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6899.666766.63 2 OPM %99.4599.50 -PBDT1613.741552.02 4 PBT1612.651549.87 4 NP1612.651549.87 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: JMM-led coalition handed over youth to 'recruitment mafia', says PM Modi at Jharkhand rally

Coal Minister urges CIL to boost production and reduce import reliance

16th Finance Commission team arrives in Nagaland on three day visit

Festive boost: Major two-wheeler makers see sales jump in October

Blood on D-St: Why Nifty dropped below 24,000, Sensex fell 942 pts today?

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story