Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit declines 10.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 2.32% to Rs 45.43 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India declined 10.43% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.32% to Rs 45.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.17% to Rs 31.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 197.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 183.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales45.4346.51 -2 197.83183.91 8 OPM %19.1920.79 -18.7119.42 - PBDT11.4011.93 -4 46.3742.79 8 PBT10.5410.94 -4 42.6838.83 10 NP7.308.15 -10 31.2328.87 8

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

