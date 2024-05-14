Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 28.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.56% to Rs 732.40 crore

Net profit of Sanofi India declined 28.26% to Rs 136.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 732.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 736.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.732.40736.5029.8931.22225.10255.40215.10245.70136.60190.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel