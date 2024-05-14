Lykis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.73% to Rs 120.29 crore

Net loss of Lykis reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.73% to Rs 120.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.33% to Rs 3.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.89% to Rs 404.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 453.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

