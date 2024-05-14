Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lykis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lykis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 15.73% to Rs 120.29 crore

Net loss of Lykis reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.73% to Rs 120.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.33% to Rs 3.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.89% to Rs 404.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 453.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales120.29142.75 -16 404.34453.75 -11 OPM %-0.177.65 -2.305.46 - PBDT-0.4610.05 PL 5.1321.27 -76 PBT-0.839.62 PL 3.7019.53 -81 NP-0.775.84 PL 3.8815.73 -75

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

