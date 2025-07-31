GVP Infotech standalone net profit rises 1515.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.48% to Rs 4.10 crore

Net profit of GVP Infotech rose 1515.38% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.48% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.103.5252.445.112.160.182.110.132.100.13

