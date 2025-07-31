Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit declines 4.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.34% to Rs 2407.96 crore

Net profit of Thomas Cook (India) declined 4.30% to Rs 72.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.34% to Rs 2407.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2105.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2407.962105.945.256.46147.76142.97111.29109.0772.0575.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News