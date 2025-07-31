Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises 116.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.07% to Rs 52744.07 crore

Net profit of Tata Steel rose 116.51% to Rs 2077.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 959.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.07% to Rs 52744.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54412.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.52744.0754412.3514.0812.305943.505270.183199.202734.752077.68959.61

