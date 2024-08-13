Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 15.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 15.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.54% to Rs 41.15 crore

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare declined 15.14% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 41.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales41.1538.99 6 OPM %26.0023.16 -PBDT9.768.47 15 PBT4.703.95 19 NP2.412.84 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Find How iNVOStock.AI&trade; Makes Stock Investing Easy for Every Indian Household

Aurobindo Pharma hits all time high as analysts make bull case on growth

SBI may sell 24% stake in YES Bank by March 2025, says report; shares fall

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tests 79K, down 650 pts as HDFC Bank weighs; Nifty near 24,150

LIVE news: Calcutta High Court asks RG Kar Hospital ex-principal to go on long leave

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story