Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 15.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.54% to Rs 41.15 crore

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare declined 15.14% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 41.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.41.1538.9926.0023.169.768.474.703.952.412.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp