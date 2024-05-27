Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genus Paper & Boards reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Genus Paper &amp; Boards reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 17.43% to Rs 184.42 crore

Net profit of Genus Paper & Boards reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.43% to Rs 184.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 223.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 711.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 721.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales184.42223.35 -17 711.84721.65 -1 OPM %7.325.78 -8.264.47 - PBDT6.047.12 -15 28.9515.91 82 PBT-0.46-0.24 -92 2.92-11.35 LP NP0.47-0.17 LP 3.46-11.76 LP

First Published: May 27 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

