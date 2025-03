Record date is 03 April 2025

SAL Automotive has fixed 03 April 2025 as record date for bonus issue of 1:1. The deemed date of allotment of the bonus shares is 04 April 2025.

The shares allotted pursuant to the bonus issue shall be made available for trading on the next working date of allotment (T+2 day) i.e. 7 April 2025.

