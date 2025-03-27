Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Non-food bank credit up 12% says RBI

Non-food bank credit up 12% says RBI

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
RBI has released data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for the month of February 20251 collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks, accounting for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit deployed by all scheduled commercial banks. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit as on the fortnight ended February 21, 2025 grew at 12.0 per cent as compared to 16.6 per cent for the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (February 23, 2024).

Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a growth of 11.4 per cent (y-o-y) as on the fortnight ended February 21, 2025 (20.0 per cent for the corresponding fortnight of the previous year).

Credit to industry recorded a growth of 7.3 per cent (y-o-y) as on the fortnight ended February 21, 2025, compared with 8.4 per cent for the corresponding fortnight of the previous year. Among major industries, outstanding credit to petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels, all engineering, construction, and paper & paper products recorded an accelerated y-o-y growth.

Credit to services sector recorded a growth of 13.0 per cent (y-o-y) as on the fortnight ended February 21, 2025 (21.4 per cent for the corresponding fortnight of the previous year), with a decelerated growth in credit to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). However, credit growth (y-o-y) to computer software accelerated. Credit growth remained robust in professional services and trade segments.

Credit to personal loans segment registered a growth of 14.0 per cent (y-o-y) as on the fortnight ended February 21, 2025, as compared with 18.0 per cent a year ago, largely due to decline in growth rate in other personal loans, credit card outstanding and vehicle loans segments.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

