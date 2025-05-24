SAL Automotive standalone net profit rises 1.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.97% to Rs 88.11 crore

Net profit of SAL Automotive rose 1.08% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.97% to Rs 88.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.69% to Rs 5.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.84% to Rs 377.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 307.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

