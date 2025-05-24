United Van Der Horst standalone net profit rises 988.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.54% to Rs 8.85 crore

Net profit of United Van Der Horst rose 988.89% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.54% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 136.96% to Rs 4.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.29% to Rs 30.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

8.855.2230.0422.8825.7627.7835.1931.161.950.748.394.631.300.155.762.530.980.094.361.84

