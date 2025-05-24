BDH Industries standalone net profit declines 15.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.27% to Rs 17.82 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries declined 15.88% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.27% to Rs 17.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.08% to Rs 9.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.51% to Rs 66.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

17.8227.1166.5185.8317.2314.0517.4414.473.634.1413.3713.823.403.9612.4613.252.492.969.279.87

