Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tacent Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tacent Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 3.33 crore

Net profit of Tacent Projects reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs -0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6600.00% to Rs 3.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.33-0.01 LP 3.350.05 6600 OPM %1.500 --1.19-60.00 - PBDT0.050 0 -0.04-0.03 -33 PBT0.050 0 -0.04-0.03 -33 NP0.050 0 -0.04-0.03 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BDH Industries standalone net profit declines 15.88% in the March 2025 quarter

United Van Der Horst standalone net profit rises 988.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit declines 32.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit declines 34.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 69.26% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story