Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit declines 32.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bhagwati Autocast declined 32.68% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.81% to Rs 38.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.11% to Rs 6.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 139.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

