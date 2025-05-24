Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit declines 34.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.39% to Rs 166.33 crore

Net profit of Standard Glass Lining Technology declined 34.97% to Rs 15.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.39% to Rs 166.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 201.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.21% to Rs 64.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.87% to Rs 613.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 543.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

