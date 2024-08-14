Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Salguti Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:35 PM IST
Sales decline 25.97% to Rs 17.93 crore

Net profit of Salguti Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.97% to Rs 17.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.9324.22 -26 OPM %7.085.45 -PBDT0.520.51 2 PBT0.01-0.03 LP NP0.140.07 100

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

