Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 172.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.62% to Rs 344.23 croreNet profit of Salzer Electronics rose 172.56% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.62% to Rs 344.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 280.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales344.23280.72 23 OPM %10.269.54 -PBDT40.7818.76 117 PBT35.1113.60 158 NP26.829.84 173
Powered by Capital Market - Live News