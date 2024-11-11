Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 172.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.62% to Rs 344.23 crore

Net profit of Salzer Electronics rose 172.56% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.62% to Rs 344.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 280.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.344.23280.7210.269.5440.7818.7635.1113.6026.829.84

