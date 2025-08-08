ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 81.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 18.99% to Rs 828.23 crore

Net loss of ESAF Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 81.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 62.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income declined 18.99% to Rs 828.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1022.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.828.231022.3417.6339.48-109.2084.92-109.2084.92-81.2262.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News