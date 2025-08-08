Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit rises 69.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 397.17 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics rose 69.04% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 397.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 339.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.397.17339.927.167.8018.7616.2210.448.308.084.78

