Symphony hits 52-week high after Q1 PAT soars YoY Rs 88 cr; Board OKs buyback upto Rs 71.40 cr

Symphony surged 17.24% to Rs 1,441.05 after the company's consolidated surged to Rs 88 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 24 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 75.83% YoY to Rs 531 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 75.83% YoY to Rs 531 crore in Q1 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) soared to Rs 112 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 30 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA stood at Rs 112 crore, steeply higher than Rs 28 crore recorded in same quarter previous fiscal. EBITDA margin stood at 21% in Q1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved a share buyback upto Rs 71.40 crore at Rs 2,500 per share via tender offer route. The company will buyback 2,85,600 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 2 each, representing 9.33% and 9.99% of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium account) as per the latest audited standalone financial statements and audited consolidated financial statements of the company for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

The buyback price is fixed at Rs 2,500, representing a 103.4% premium to Mondays closing price of Rs 1229.10 on the BSE.

Further, the board declared first interim dividend of Rs 1 per share having face value of Rs 2 each for FY25.

More From This Section

Symphony are engaged in the field of residential, commercial and industrial air cooling and other appliances both in the domestic and international markets

The scrip hit 52-week high at Rs 1,474.90 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News