Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Arrow Greentech Ltd, Globalspace Technologies Ltd, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd and Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 August 2024. Arrow Greentech Ltd, Globalspace Technologies Ltd, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd and Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd lost 11.22% to Rs 58.4 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51902 shares in the past one month.

Arrow Greentech Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 850.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35772 shares in the past one month.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd crashed 8.14% to Rs 19.29. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd corrected 7.31% to Rs 203.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd fell 6.83% to Rs 481.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32860 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News