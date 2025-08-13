Ceejay Finance standalone net profit declines 2.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 6.40 crore

Net profit of Ceejay Finance declined 2.23% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.405.3751.8862.762.482.572.372.471.751.79

