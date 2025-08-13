Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 11.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.37% to Rs 53.46 crore

Net profit of Mohit Paper Mills declined 11.39% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.37% to Rs 53.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.53.4648.8811.047.984.463.812.312.191.401.58

