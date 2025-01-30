Samhi Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.79 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.43% to Rs 295.77 crore

Net profit of Samhi Hotels reported to Rs 22.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 74.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.43% to Rs 295.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 267.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.295.77267.8337.2931.7251.5325.2622.42-5.9722.79-74.42

