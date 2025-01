JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 72.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.35% to Rs 1631.99 crore

Net profit of JK Paper declined 72.19% to Rs 65.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 235.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.35% to Rs 1631.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1706.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1631.991706.2210.2621.82165.79348.1183.13264.7765.39235.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News