Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit declines 24.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit declines 24.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 53.64% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Tilak Ventures declined 24.59% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 53.64% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.701.51 -54 OPM %-57.1439.07 -PBDT1.101.47 -25 PBT1.101.47 -25 NP0.921.22 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 71.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Kretto Syscon standalone net profit rises 3166.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Apt Packaging reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 72.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 16.70% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story