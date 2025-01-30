Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit declines 24.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.64% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Tilak Ventures declined 24.59% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 53.64% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.701.51-57.1439.071.101.471.101.470.921.22

