Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit declines 24.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.64% to Rs 0.70 croreNet profit of Tilak Ventures declined 24.59% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 53.64% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.701.51 -54 OPM %-57.1439.07 -PBDT1.101.47 -25 PBT1.101.47 -25 NP0.921.22 -25
