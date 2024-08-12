Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit rises 66.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.18% to Rs 57.29 crore

Net profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings rose 66.37% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 57.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.57.2954.4712.249.226.094.432.541.431.881.13

