Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit rises 66.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.18% to Rs 57.29 croreNet profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings rose 66.37% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 57.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales57.2954.47 5 OPM %12.249.22 -PBDT6.094.43 37 PBT2.541.43 78 NP1.881.13 66
