Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit rises 66.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit rises 66.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.18% to Rs 57.29 crore

Net profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings rose 66.37% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 57.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales57.2954.47 5 OPM %12.249.22 -PBDT6.094.43 37 PBT2.541.43 78 NP1.881.13 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings for sixth consecutive year

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 12: Sensex, Nifty end amid Hindenburg-led volatility; Ola zooms 20%

From Paris to Los Angeles: How the city is preparing for the 2028 Olympics

Raksha Bandhan 2024: History, significance and shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi

India's merchandise exports growth may slow to 4% in Sep quarter: Exim Bank

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story