Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 92.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Andhra Sugars declined 92.24% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.27% to Rs 510.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 451.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.510.90451.053.173.3021.9126.341.397.240.7810.05

