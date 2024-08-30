Volumes jump at EID Parry (India) Ltd counter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Image
Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
EID Parry (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 95993 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23521 shares

Praj Industries Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 August 2024.

EID Parry (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 95993 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23521 shares. The stock increased 2.21% to Rs.832.35. Volumes stood at 31652 shares in the last session.

Praj Industries Ltd clocked volume of 4.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.31% to Rs.775.25. Volumes stood at 61000 shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd clocked volume of 21582 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5876 shares. The stock gained 1.76% to Rs.1,882.35. Volumes stood at 7368 shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd saw volume of 28351 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9523 shares. The stock dropped 0.21% to Rs.740.30. Volumes stood at 18081 shares in the last session.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd registered volume of 33.4 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.25% to Rs.50.34. Volumes stood at 5.37 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

