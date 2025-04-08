Samvardhana Motherson International announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary in Dubai

MSSL Mideast FZE, (MSSL ME) a wholly owned subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely, Samvardhana Motherson Global Operation FZCO (SMGOF) within the jurisdiction of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, United Arab Emirates.

SMGOF will inter-alia be engaged in the business of providing business consultancy and continuity services to its group companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News