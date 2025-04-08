Maruti Suzuki launches updated Grand Vitara with 6 Airbags as standard & new premium features

Maruti Suzuki India has today launched the updated Grand Vitara at Rs. 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Grand Vitara now offers 6 airbags as standard, along with new premium features.



Commenting on the introduction of the new 2025 Grand Vitara, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, At Maruti Suzuki, we are always listening to our customers, and regularly refresh our product line-up in-sync with customer demand. The updated Grand Vitara reiterates our commitment to adapt to changing customer priorities, especially regarding safety and comfort. By making 6 airbags standard across all variants and adding new premium features, we are enhancing the value proposition of our flagship SUV while staying true to the core values that define our brand.

The Grand Vitara offers comprehensive safety for all occupants with 6 airbags offered as standard equipment across all models and variants. The standard safety suite for the Grand Vitara also includes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, Front and Rear Disc Brakes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), 3-point ELR seat belts (All seats) ISOFIX Child seat restraint system and more.

The updated Grand Vitara also introduces a new Delta+ Strong Hybrid variant, priced at Rs. 16.99 lakh. The new Delta+ variant will stand alongside the Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants, as well as the new Zeta+ (O) and Alpha+ (O) variants of the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid. The sophisticated dual-powertrain of the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid combines an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery pack and a petrol engine to offer top-notch performance.

Backed by popular demand, the new Grand Vitara also introduces a variety of convenience and comfort features designed to enhance the ownership experience. Customers now have greater choice while opting for a sunroof in the Zeta and Alpha variants with the new Zeta (O), Alpha (O), Zeta+ (O) and Alpha+ (O) variants. The new Grand Vitara also introduces several features and updates to cater to evolving customer preferences, with an 8-way driver powered seat, an Electronic Parking Brake for 6AT variants, Auto Purify with PM 2.5 Display, new LED cabin lamps for better interior illumination and rear door sunshades for improved cabin comfort. The updated Grand Vitara also distinguishes itself with a set of new R17 precision cut alloy wheels.

