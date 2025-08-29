Samvardhana Motherson International approves reduction of share capital by Motherson Technology Services

At board meeting held on 29 August 2025

The Board of Directors of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) at its meeting today, i.e., 29 August 2025 has, inter alia, considered and approved for undertaking the Scheme for Reduction of Share Capital by Motherson Technology Services (MTSL), under Section 66 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to approval of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal. SAMIL holds 92.96% shareholding in MTSL and post selective reduction of Equity Share Capital by MTSL of certain shareholders, MTSL will become a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of SAMIL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News