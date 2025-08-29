Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson International approves reduction of share capital by Motherson Technology Services

Samvardhana Motherson International approves reduction of share capital by Motherson Technology Services

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At board meeting held on 29 August 2025

The Board of Directors of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) at its meeting today, i.e., 29 August 2025 has, inter alia, considered and approved for undertaking the Scheme for Reduction of Share Capital by Motherson Technology Services (MTSL), under Section 66 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to approval of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal. SAMIL holds 92.96% shareholding in MTSL and post selective reduction of Equity Share Capital by MTSL of certain shareholders, MTSL will become a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of SAMIL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Power receives LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield Pirpainti thermal project in Bihar

Adani Power secures LoI from BSPGCL for 2400 MW thermal plant in Bihar

Shukra Pharma secures Rs 24-cr order from HSCC

GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening

Godha Cabcon and Insulation standalone net profit rises 53.33% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story