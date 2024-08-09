Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 186.39, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 94.56% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 64.05% spurt in the Nifty Auto index. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 186.39, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 24351.65. The Sensex is at 79644.71, up 0.96%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has slipped around 7.04% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24917.35, up 1.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 208.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 186.8, up 2.37% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 94.56% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 64.05% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 131.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News