The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit declines 73.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.50% to Rs 17.85 crore

Net profit of The Grob Tea Co declined 73.63% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.50% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.17.8523.962.2420.282.205.981.355.121.355.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News