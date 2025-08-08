Zenlabs Ethica standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.12% to Rs 11.48 crore

Net profit of Zenlabs Ethica declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.12% to Rs 11.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11.4812.364.705.020.330.390.040.070.030.04

