Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 19.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sangal Papers rose 19.40% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 47.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.47.5742.614.164.461.571.411.090.930.800.67

