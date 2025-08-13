Sky Industries standalone net profit declines 39.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.69% to Rs 18.85 crore

Net profit of Sky Industries declined 39.76% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.69% to Rs 18.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18.8521.847.6410.211.642.621.292.181.001.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News