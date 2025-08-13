Godrej Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 1018.29 crore

Net loss of Godrej Industries reported to Rs 29.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 105.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 1018.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 986.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1018.29986.4515.7327.68-6.95127.47-29.98105.26-29.98105.26

