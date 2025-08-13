Vadilal Enterprises standalone net profit declines 30.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.71% to Rs 516.70 crore

Net profit of Vadilal Enterprises declined 30.62% to Rs 20.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.71% to Rs 516.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 513.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

