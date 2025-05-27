Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sangam Finserv reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sangam Finserv reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 80.64% to Rs 0.91 crore

Net loss of Sangam Finserv reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 80.64% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.46% to Rs 6.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.40% to Rs 17.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.914.70 -81 17.0118.57 -8 OPM %-120.8858.72 -69.1477.22 - PBDT-1.621.81 PL 9.3710.83 -13 PBT-1.671.75 PL 9.2010.59 -13 NP-1.711.28 PL 6.607.90 -16

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

